Five arrested after police pursuit

-

Five people have been arrested after a police pursuit of an allegedly stolen station-wagon in Dandenong on Sunday 5 April.

Police had responded to reports of a suspicious white Volkswagen vehicle in Airlie Avenue about 7.30pm.

The car, which was confirmed as stolen, drove off and was followed to Stud Road. It safely came to a stop, police say.

Officers from Dandenong police, Frontline Tactical Unit and specialist units were involved in the “co-ordinated response”.

Five people were arrested and questioned by police.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.