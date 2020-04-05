No new cases of Covid-19 in Greater Dandenong

The ‘stay-at-home’ message seems to have taken hold in Greater Dandenong, with no new coronavirus cases reported since yesterday. The number of reported cases remains static at 11.

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria is 1135 – an increase of 20 from yesterday.

No additional deaths were recorded overnight.

The total number of cases includes 597 men and 538 women. Cases range in age from under one year to their early nineties.

There are 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. More than 56,000 tests have been conducted to date.

Currently 47 people are in hospital – including 11 patients in intensive care – and 573 people have recovered.

Of the total 1135 cases, there have been 911 in Melbourne and 212 in regional Victoria. A number of cases remain under investigation.

The Department of Health and Human Services follows up and monitors all close contacts of confirmed cases and provides them with information and support. All close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days.

There are only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.

All people arriving from any international destination must also self-isolate for 14 days as per Commonwealth Government direction. All travelers returning from overseas to Victoria will be placed in enforced quarantine for the self-isolation period of 14 days.

Police have strong powers to enforce these directions and can issue on the spot fines, including up to $1652 for individuals and up to $9913 for businesses.

Under the State of Emergency people who don’t comply could also be taken to court and receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton today urged Victorians to stay vigilant.

“While we are starting to see some improvement in the rate of transmission, now is not the time for complacency. We still have a long way to go,” Professor Sutton said.

“We thank those Victorians who overwhelmingly are doing the right thing by staying at home, but we must keep at it to save lives.

“Everyone who’s unwell must isolate themselves and everyone who’s been told they’re in quarantine either as a returned traveller or close contact must do so.”

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline for public information on COVID-19, which is 1800 675 398. Large numbers of calls can result in some delays and we ask Victorians for their patience as we work to manage the volume.

Further information is also available at www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus