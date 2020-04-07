Free yogurt something to bark about

Staff at Dandenong South food manufacturer Chobani have been busy making an extra 50,000 pots of yogurt to give away to Australians in need during the Covid-19 crisis.

The new initiative was inspired by a special delivery the team organised for an 88-year-old yogurt lover in Frankston. Maria couldn’t get out to the shops to purchase her favourite yogurt, so the team brought her favourite yogurt directly to her.

Many more Australians will be able to experience the same joy as 50,000 pots of Chobani yogurt are delivered over the next few weeks.

So far Chobani has received 3,555 nominations and 622 deliveries are in progress providing the lucky recipients with a months’ worth of yogurt.

To nominate a friend, family member or neighbour to receive a Chobani delivery, you simply need to go online and tell Chobani who you’re nominating, why they need an extra reason to smile and their delivery details. Go to https://chobaniaustralia.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cC0sYyUsN4x7LmZ

Meanwhile, Chobani is also raising money for the Australian Animal Protection Society. For a limited time, Aussie pet owners can get their pup Insta-ready and support dogs in need by purchasing a Chobani x Pablo & Co bandana. All proceeds from the bandanas will go directly to Australian Animal Protection Society, who Chobani decided to partner with in recognition of the tireless work they do for animals in the local community.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen an increase in dog owners sharing photos of their pooches enjoying our plain yogurt on Instagram, so we wanted to create a really fun and special moment for these dogs – just like we would for our human-customers” said Managing Director of Chobani Australia, Lynley Radford.

Brisbane-based business Pablo & Co collaborated with Chobani to create three bespoke bandanas, which start from $21.95 and are available at www.pabloandco.net