Coles worker tests corona-positive

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A worker at Dandenong Plaza Coles supermarket has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement from Coles, the worker self-isolated after their infection was confirmed on Saturday 4 April. The store re-opened on 5 April.

“The Victorian Department of Health has confirmed the store can continue to trade and the risk of transmission for customers and team members is very low.”

After contact tracing by Coles and the Department of Health and Human Services, the person was found to have had no close contact with other workers, Coles stated.

Coles’s cleaning procedures were compliant with the Federal Government’s Covid-19 hygiene guidelines for supermarkets, it said.

“As an added precaution, Coles has conducted an additional deep clean of the store overnight.”

As of 7 April, Greater Dandenong had 14 recorded cases of Covid-19 – up three in the past two days.

A 55-year-old disability nurse died from the disease in Dandenong Hospital on 5 April.

In the South East region, there has been a spike in the past two days – with 13 new reported cases in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia.

It represents nearly a quarter of Victoria’s new cases in the same period, and defies the state’s flattening curve.

Since 26 March, Casey’s infections have climbed 350 per cent to 45 cases.

Meanwhile the State Government announced that school students would be required to “learn at home” when Term 2 resumes on 15 April.

Stricter public health measures also come into force for visitors to disability residential facilities, alcohol and drug services and secure welfare services.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton urged people not to “look for loopholes” in the physical distancing measures.

“It’s important that we have the right measures in place to slow the spread of this virus and protect the most vulnerable in our community,” Professor Sutton said.

“There is no doubt about it – physical distancing will save lives. I urge people not to look for loopholes, but to follow the advice and do the right thing.

“Our message is clear: if you can stay home, you must stay home.”

As of 7 April, the state’s death toll was 11, with 13 patients in intensive care.

Victoria’s total infections has slowed in recent days, totalling 1191.

More than half of cases have recovered (686).

Details: dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus.