No rise in local Covid cases

As Victoria heads for another month of emergency shutdown measures, Greater Dandenong’s number of reported Covid-19 cases remains steady, at 15.

The number has held steady at 15 for the past four days,

The total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Victoria is 1268 – an increase of three from yesterday.

There were no new deaths reported yesterday. To date, 14 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.

The total number of cases is made up of 660 men and 608 women, with people aged from babies to their early nineties.

At the present time, there are 119 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. Currently 44 people are in hospital, including 16 patients in intensive care. 1015 people have recovered. More than 69,000 Victorians have been tested to date.

Of the total 1268 cases, there have been 1015 in metropolitan Melbourne and 234 in regional Victoria. Several cases remain under investigation.

The Department of Health and Human Services follows up and monitors all close contacts of confirmed cases and provides them with information and support. All close contacts must self-isolate for 14-days.

There are only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.

Police have strong powers to enforce these directions and can issue on the spot fines, including up to $1,652 for individuals and up to $9,913 for businesses.

Under the State of Emergency people who don’t comply could also be taken to court and receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.

Police are out in full force over the Easter long weekend issuing fines to anyone who disobeys these directions.

With the Easter holidays continuing, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton today repeated his strong message that Victorians must continue to be vigilant in practicing physical distancing and staying at home for all but essential outings.

“The rules are clear and they don’t change over Easter – stay at home,” Professor Sutton said.

“This is tough for many families, but no Easter holiday is worth a life. Stay at home, protect the health system, and save lives.”

More than 450 people will leave their city hotel in a staged procedure today, following 14 days of mandatory quarantine as returned international travellers.

The exit from quarantine will be managed to maintain appropriate physical distancing across a large number of people. People are being supported to travel home or on to other states.

Everyone leaving will undergo health checks and must follow the rules in place for all Victorians; that is to go home and stay home.

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline for public information on COVID-19 which is 1800 675 398. Large numbers of calls will result in some delays and we ask Victorians for their patience as we work to manage the volume.

Further information is also available at https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus