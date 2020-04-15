Teens in stolen car arrested in Noble Park

-

Three teenagers were arrested in Noble Park after a police pursuit of an allegedly stolen car early on Wednesday 15 April.

The stolen car sped away from police, who followed the car from Mathoura Avenue, Toorak about 2.40am.

Police called off the pursuit a short time later, but its airwing helped track the car into the South East.

The car was slowed with police stop-sticks, then dumped in Corrigan Road, Noble Park.

Four occupants fled from the car. Police arrested three males aged 16, 15 and 13 near the scene.

Police say they have follow-up enquiries in relation to the fourth male who ran off.

The car was stolen from a home during an aggravated burglary in March, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au