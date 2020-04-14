Open behind closed doors

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Local yoga, storytime, art, singing and dancing groups are seeking to keep connected online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noble Park Community Centre’s doors are closed due to social distancing restrictions as part of Victoria’s state of emergency.

But it is exploring the use of video meeting app Zoom to offer activities and workshops.

Governance committee member Roz Blades said the centre had to “rethink how to engage with our community” in the “ever-evolving times”.

Ms Blades said the possible online sessions included yoga, kids storytime, singing and dancing for all ages and a range of music, drawing classes and workshops.

The centre had a long history of helping “young mums learning to cook, making friends, a community garden, support for cancer victims”.

“It just looks like an ordinary building, but it is far from that. For as long as many of us remember, the centre has been providing services and programmes to an evolving community.

“This isn’t just a building, but a much loved facility, embedded in the hearts, minds and souls of a very special community in Noble Park.

“The future of Noble Park Community Centre is bright and positive as we move forward.”

A former Greater Dandenong mayor, Ms Blades is part of a recast governance committee. The former committee and the centre manager Brian Woodman resigned in a veil of secrecy after an internal financial audit.

Ms Blades said the new committee was pleased to have the support of Greater Dandenong Council, which recently renewed the centre’s licence for two years.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams has also agreed to be the centre’s “iconic and much loved” community art show’s ambassador in 2020, Ms Blades said.

The show, which had “given many, young, old, and all abilities” the opportunity to display their art, would have an “Aboriginal component” this year.