Twin double-storeys ‘improvement’: VCAT

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The state’s planning tribunal has overruled Greater Dandenong Council’s refusal of a double-storey development at a former public housing estate at Dandenong North.

Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal member Vicki Davies approved twin double-storey homes to replace a single-storey weatherboard dwelling and outbuildings at 57 Boyd Street.

She rejected the council’s desire to preserve the predominantly single-storey neighbourhood character.

“My principal finding is that the proposed development is suitably respectful of neighbourhood character,” Ms Davies stated in her 16 April decision.

“Indeed, it would make a positive contribution to the area, in terms of built form and landscaping.”

Ms Davies noted that many original “modest” dwellings from a former public housing estate remained, such as at 57 Boyd Street, but the estate was at the “beginnings of regeneration”.

While some homes had “sparse landscaping” and were “neglected”, many of the original dwellings were “refurbished”, “extended” and in “well-established gardens”.

The proposal on the 750 square-metre block complied with garden, private open space and on-site car parking requirements, Ms Davies stated.

With two canopy trees proposed at the front, the “landscaping outcome would be far superior to the existing conditions of the review site and the neighbouring properties”.

She noted the council accepted the site was in an “incremental change area”, suitable for “some form of medium density development”.

However, Greater Dandenong had argued the double-storey rear unit and its inadequate landscaping would “overpower the sense of open space”.

Ms Davies ordered a “relatively minor” change to the rear unit’s top storey to protect neighbours from “unreasonable impacts”.

She noted that the two small canopy trees and other planned vegetation at the rear setback improved the site’s current appearance.