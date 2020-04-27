Covid-19 plateaus in Dandy

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

No new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Greater Dandenong in the past week, according to state health department figures.

In a sign of an extinguishing curve, only 21 new cases were reported in Victoria in the seven days up until 26 April.

Greater Dandenong’s tally remains at 14.

Statewide, one new case was recorded on 26 April – which was ‘offset’ by a former case being assigned to NSW.

Since January, there have been 1349 cases in Victoria – of which at least 1265 cases are listed as recovered.

That means less than 90 active infections known in the community.

Seventeen Victorians have died from the virus. In Australia, 83 have succumbed, out of more than 6700 reported infected people.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police officers reported fining several groups gathering at private residences as well as a party at a private hotel on ANZAC Day.

There were also several examples of people not from the same residence being found in a car together without a reason for their travel.

On 25 April, police members conducted 688 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services as part of Operation Sentinel.

They issued 87 fines for breaches of self-isolation and social distancing rules.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton indicated that the rules won’t be revisited until 11 May, despite an Opposition call for the re-opening of schools with new restrictions.

“Our daily case numbers are still low which is encouraging,” Professor Sutton said.

“They prove that our physical distancing measures are working but this is not a time to relax our strong approach – this disease can get away from you very quickly as we have seen in cities overseas.

“We thank Victorians who overwhelmingly are doing the right thing by staying at home, but we must keep at it to save lives.”

On 27 April, the Federal Government reported more than 1.1 million downloads of its COVIDSafe app.

The voluntary app traces contact of at least 15 minutes with other app users who may be exposed to Covid-19.

Details: www.health.gov.au/resources/apps-and-tools/covidsafe-app