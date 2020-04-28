Gang of four robs in Boyd Lane

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man has been robbed by four male youths while walking in Boyd Lane in Dandenong on the afternoon of Thursday 23 April.

One of the robbers pinned the 54-year-old victim’s hands behind his back, while another searched the victim’s pockets about 4.30pm.

The group ran from the scene with the victim’s wallet containing his personal cards.

The males were described as Afghan appearance and aged about 16-18.

Three of them wore black clothing, one male was clad in a grey jumper.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au