Curve stays promising

By Brendan Rees

Greater Dandenong has reported one additional case of Covid-19 over the weekend – bringing its tally to 15, according to the state’s latest health data.

In other local government areas in the southeast, the number of cases in Casey City stood at 55 while Cardinia had 15.

Across the state, no new deaths have been reported as of 4 May. To date, 18 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.

The number of cases rose to 1406 – an increase of 22 in the 24 hours to Monday 4 May.

The total number of cases is made up of 735 men and 671 women, with people aged from babies to their early nineties.

Currently 11 people are in hospital, including six patients in intensive care.

More than 55,000 samples have been taken in the first week of Victoria’s coronavirus testing blitz – as the State Government continues the push for more people to visit one of more than 90 sites across the state to get tested.

“Even if you have mild symptoms – like a runny nose or scratchy throat –please get yourself down to one of our 90 sites and take a test,” Minister for Health Jenny Mikakos said.

“Our message can’t be clearer: keep doing the right thing and get yourself tested.”

A number of retailers have also joined the fight against coronavirus and facilitated the set-up of drive-through testing sites in their carparks, providing Victorians with easier access to testing.

Meanwhile, 19 new cases of Covid-19 emerged at a Melbourne meat processing facility, taking the total number of cases in the cluster to 34. The department is working closely with the company, which agreed to close their facility for 14 days as a precaution to ensure all required steps are taken, including a thorough cleaning process.

All staff have been tested or are in the process of being tested. All staff are being provided with further information about potential exposure to coronavirus in the workplace, symptoms and quarantine requirements.

Another two cases were recorded of returned travelers in hotel quarantine.

“Victorians have done a remarkable job so far sticking to the coronavirus restrictions and staying at home has saved lives. But now is not the time for complacency,” Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.