Man arrested in GHB raids in Berwick, Hallam

Police have allegedly seized more than $850,000 worth of the drug GHB during raids in Berwick and Hallam on Monday 4 May.

The 85-kilogram haul of the drug, otherwise known as 1,4 butanediol, was part of an ongoing operation into illegal imported drugs.

Croydon Divisional Tasking Unit arrested a 21-year-old Berwick man at a premises at Homestead Road Berwick earlier that morning.

At 1.30pm, police executed a warrant at the Hallam warehouse where 25 kilograms were seized. The drugs had an estimated street value of more than $850,000, police say.

The man was charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of a drug of dependence and remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 5 May.

It follows four people being charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of GHB as part of operations Cronus, Beaches and Leviathan in recent weeks.

Police had raided a home in Rowville on 15 April, a warehouse in Hallam on 23 April and a property in Seaford on 28 April.

The four arrested were charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of GHB.

A 22-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, both from Rowville, were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.

A 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Seaford, were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.