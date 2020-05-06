Police blitz on South East’s wanted

-

More than 300 people wanted on warrants in Melbourne’s South East have been arrested as part of a police operation.

As part of Operation Master, police have knocked on doors to track down people with outstanding warrants in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia on a daily basis since early March.

Many were wanted on warrants for skipping court as well as “high harm” crimes such as aggravated burglary, car theft and robbery, says Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Grande from the Divisional Response Unit.

“Police have been particularly focused on arresting those that were wanted in relation to high harm, high impact crimes,” D/S/Sgt Grande said.

“We know this type of offending has a significant impact on victims, as well as the broader community.

“That’s why we’ve been working hard to hold offenders to account and ensure all matters are appropriately dealt with through the courts.”

He said recidivist offenders, who were being regularly arrested on several outstanding warrants, were also targeted.

“Anyone who has an outstanding matter should expect a visit from one of their local police officers.”

On 30 April, the DRU arrested a 29-year-old woman in Noble Park for several outstanding warrants.

She was charged with theft of motor vehicle, fail to appear on bail and contravening a community corrections order.

She was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Other examples include a 34-year-old man of no fixed address on warrant for failing to comply with a community corrections order, a 25-year-old Dandenong man for failing to appear at court on a theft charge.

Both were remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court.

A 24-year-old Cranbourne woman was arrested on warrant for skipping court on a theft charge.

She was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 3 July.