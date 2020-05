-

A drink-driver allegedly speeding at nearly 60km/h over the limit has had his car impounded by police in Springvale.

The man blew a 0.104 blood-alcohol reading – more than twice the legal limit – after being intercepted in a Toyota Aurion on Westall Road about 1.20am on Saturday 2 May.

Police say they detected the car travelling 138km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The sedan was impounded for 30 days.

Police say the man will be charged on summons to appear at a magistrates’ court.