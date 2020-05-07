Staff retained for Covid relief

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council says it has redeployed 67 staff rather than standing down workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local councils and their workers have however been excluded from the support of the federal JobKeeper program and a similar Victorian public servant scheme.

“While Council has registered its interest in JobKeeper we have so far been advised this payment does not apply to the Local Government sector,” Greater Dandenong corporate services director Mick Jaensch said.

The council’s redeployed staff were cleansing “high-traffic areas”, planting trees and helping distribute material aid.

More than 20 tonnes of food had been distributed to vulnerable community members in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia during the pandemic, he said.

About $25,000 of fresh fruit, vegetables, pantry staples and hygiene materials were also handed out to 10 local agencies.

Treasurer and Industrial Relations Minister Tim Pallas refused to include local council workers in a scheme for 3000 state public servants redeployed in areas of need such as health care.

“We’d expect councils to step up to the plate and look after their employees.”

Ineligible for JobKeeper, the state workers will receive up to $1500 before-tax fortnightly payments from the State Government from 27 April to 30 September.

It would help casuals such as Melbourne Aquatic Centre swimming pool life guards, Melbourne Museum ticket staff and Royal Botanic Gardens park staff.

Municipal Association of Victoria president Coral Ross said council workers were “left high and dry”.

“First we had the Federal Government dismiss local government as ‘creatures of state governments’ and now we have the Victorian Government essentially saying to council workers ‘you’re on your own’.

““It makes no sense that frontline workers employed by a private, not-for-profit or Victorian Government organisation can access tax-payer-funded support payments whereas those performing identical roles for councils are ineligible.”

Opposition local government spokesman Tim Smith said the State Government should follow NSW’s lead and support council workers during the pandemic.

He also called for a rates freeze, a cut to council executives’ “enormous salaries” and for the State Government to cover the shortfall caused by unpaid rates by struggling homeowners and businesses.

Ratepayers Victoria president Dean Hurlston said 50,000 workers in Victorian councils deserved protection.

Mr Jaensch didn’t comment on the calls for a rates freeze or council executive pay cuts.

In the council’s draft 2020-’21 budget, residents face a $46 average rise in their rates and waste charges.

The median rates component rose an average of 0.4 per cent – or $4. The waste charge would increase by $42.