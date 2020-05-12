Violent carjacker on the run

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A driver has been bashed during an attempted carjacking in Robinson Street, Dandenong on Sunday afternoon, 10 May.

The 25-year-old Frankston East man was approached by his male attacker soon after he parked his silver Ford sedan in a parking bay about 1pm, police say.

The attacker opened the driver’s side door and demanded the car keys.

When refused, the car-jacker punched the driver several times in the face while holding an unknown object in his hand.

The driver kicked at the offender and screamed for help.

Witnesses went to the victim’s aid as the attacker ran away into Hemmings Street.

The driver suffered bruising and swelling to his face due to the attack.

The offender was described as Caucasian appearance, aged in his mid-twenties, wearing a black hooded jumper and black pants.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au