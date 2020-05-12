Man arrested after fatal shooting

-

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the death of a man reportedly shot in Endeavour Hills on Monday night, 11 May.

The man was arrested shortly after police attended the scene and found the deceased victim at Calrossie Close shortly after 7.50pm.

The arrested man was taken to hospital under police guard after a “medical episode”, police say.

Homicide Squad detectives are on scene investigating, including reports that a gunshot was heard prior to the incident.

The exact circumstances surrounding the victim’s death are yet to be determined, but it is believed to be a targeted attack, police say.

“Police do not believe this is a random attack and there is no ongoing risk to the community,” a police spokesperson said.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au