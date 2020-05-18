Alleged car thieves tracked by Canine Squad

-

Three people have been arrested after allegedly abandoning a stolen car in Narre Warren South early on Sunday 17 May.

Victoria Police officers discovered the unoccupied car with its engine still warm on Lake View Drive about 3am.

With the help of a police dog, the Public Order Response Team officers found the trio hiding in a nearby front yard, police say.

A 22-year-old Dandenong man, a 23-year-old Doveton woman and a 23-year-old Narre Warren man were charged with car theft, theft from a motor vehicle, trafficking a drug of dependence and handling stolen goods.

They were expected to front Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that morning.