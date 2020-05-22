More detail on waste plant’s impact

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The proponent of a controversial waste-to-energy incinerator in Dandenong South has further elaborated on potential emissions and odours.

The state’s pollution watchdog Environment Protection Authority Victoria publicly released the further information on Thursday 21 May.

Three months earlier, the EPA had requested extra information as part of assessing a works approval application for the plant.

It is expected to make its decision in late June.

As requested, proponent Great Southern Waste Technologies provided more information including emissions rates, odour impacts and accidental or emergency emission releases.

The incinerator would annually process 100,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste and commercial and industrial waste.

It would generate about 7.9 MegaWatts of power into the grid – suffice for about 7000 homes and businesses.

GSWT has submitted that the plant’s “clean” gasification technology met European Union standards. It would have negligible impact on human health, it claims.

However, the project has attracted a wave of community objections – many concerned that the plant would be 1.4 kilometres from the closest residents and Mt Hira College.

Within five kilometres are two primary schools, two colleges, three kindergartens and a maternal and child health centre.

Objectors have also expressed fears of air pollution and odours cumulating on top of an existing stench from the industrial-2 zone.

Public submissions on the new information have re-opened until 5pm on 4 June.

Details: engage.vic.gov.au/epa-works-approvals/GSWT