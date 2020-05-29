Scramble to re-open libraries, pools

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti has slammed the State Government’s “24-hour notice” for the easing of Covid-19 lockdowns on community facilities.

On 25 May, Premier Daniel Andrews unveiled a timetable for re-opening – with outdoor playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor communal gym equipment to open the next day.

“I was disappointed that we only got the news when the public got the news,” Cr Memeti said.

It gave little time for council to remove signage and tape-fencing, as well as organize regular cleaning teams at the venues, he said.

According to new state directions, libraries, community centres and aquatic centres can re-open to up to 20 people from Tuesday 2 June.

However, it was doubtful that the council would be ready to open them in that time. As of 29 May, the council has stated it will open them “as soon as possible”.

“You can’t just say with a click of a finger open this facility and open this other facility,” Cr Memeti said.

“We need time, we need to take precautions.

“In the library, do you supply gloves as people come in? Are you wiping down every book?

“Do we need to take down everyone’s name and phone number? We haven’t made the decision yet.”

In the meantime, the council was set to install counter-mounted screens prior to re-opening its customer service centres.

Currently, the service centres are contactable by phone or online.

“There’s a lot of things to put in place at 24 hours notice. We’ve done what we could.”

With the re-opening of schools, Cr Memeti said the next four-to-six weeks were key as “we are trying to get things back to normal”.

“Every week is a challenge. We’ll just monitor it on a daily basis.”

From 1 June, the limits on home gatherings and outdoor groups rise to 20 people.

Overnight stays will be again permitted at homes and in hotels, motels, campgrounds and caravan parks.

Slightly larger gatherings can also attend weddings, funerals and religious ceremonies.

Libraries, youth centres, men’s sheds, community arts and crafts and community facilities will be opened to up to 20 visitors in a space.

Galleries, musuems, drive-in cinemas, historic sites, zoos and outdoor amusement parks can re-open under the same limits.

The same guidelines apply to re-opened swimming pools and outdoor community sport centres – up to 20 in undivided spaces, without contact or competition.

Nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours, auctions and non-food and drink market stalls will also be back in business.

From 22 June, indoor gyms and sport centres will open – if community transmissions of coronavirus remains low and testing numbers high.

Guests at restaurants, cafes, galleries and museums would rise to 50, and cinemas and theatres would re-open under restriction.