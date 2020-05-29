Social housing boost for south east

By Danielle Kutchel

A building blitz will improve Aboriginal social housing in Dandenong and Hampton Park through the construction of new homes as well as repairs, upgrades and maintenance work on existing properties.

Almost $500 million will be spent on public and community housing as part of the State Government’s $2.7 billion Building Works package.

That includes funding for Aboriginal Housing Victoria sites in Dandenong and Hampton Park, creating 12 homes, as well as $35 million for upgrades, maintenance and repairs of existing Aboriginal social housing.

The projects are ‘shovel ready’, with all social housing projects to be started within at least the next six months.

It will provide modern, comfortable and accessible accommodation for Aboriginal Victorians who need assistance with safe and stable housing, with a focus on providing care for those most vulnerable, including women and children escaping family violence, people with disability and older Aboriginal Victorians.

“Now more than ever, home means security, stability and staying safe,” Aboriginal Affairs Minister and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said.

“This will deliver more culturally safe housing options for Aboriginal people across the state, while creating jobs and supporting families through the pandemic.”

It followed the announcement of the latest tranche of funding through the Social Housing Growth Fund that will see over 780 new social housing dwellings created across 25 locations in Melbourne and Victoria – including at Hampton Park.

New homes have already been delivered by Aboriginal Housing Victoria in Doveton.

The Dandenong and District Aborigines Co-Operative Limited was contacted for comment.