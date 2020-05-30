Daylight theft of 4WD

-

A white Nissan Patrol 4WD has been stolen from a factory in Dandenong South in the middle of the afternoon on Friday 29 May.

The 20-Series Patrol with number plate 1QT2NG contained a purse, child’s car seat, mobile phones and other personal belongings when it was stolen about 3.30pm in Waterview Close.

After the theft, a white Ford Ranger with a trailer was seen driving away in convoy with the stolen Nissan.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au, or contact Dandenong police on 9767 7444.