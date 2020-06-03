Bus upgrades start in Endeavour Hills

-

Expanded public-transport bus routes from Endeavour Hills have started as of this week.

From 31 May, residents in David Collins Drive will have close access to bus travel, connecting with Dandenong Hospital and Chisholm TAFE on route 861.

The route’s hours will expand, and frequencies improved to 30 minutes on Mondays-Saturdays and 40 minutes on Sundays.

More frequent buses will also serve the routes 843 and 845 between Dandenong and Mossgiel Park. These routes will replace the cancelled Route 849.

The 842 service between Fountain Gate and Endeavour Hill shopping centres, via Narre Warren North, will gain two extra return trips in the non-peak periods.

It has been re-routed along Memorial Drive and Heatherton Road.

The bus network changes include 43 new bus stops.

Narre Warren North MP Luke Donnellan said public transport was important for connecting communities.

“These improved bus services will help more people get to where they need to go.”

New timetables and route maps are at ptv.vic.gov.au.