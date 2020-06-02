‘Casual’ intruder found in home kitchen

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong woman has come face-to-face with a male intruder in her kitchen during the afternoon of Saturday 30 May.

The 34-year-old resident spotted the aggravated-burglar as she walked from her lounge room to the kitchen about 2pm.

She asked the man who he was. He gave no reply and “casually” walked out of the James Street home, Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say.

The woman noticed that her unlocked car in the garage had been “rummaged through”.

It’s unknown if any property was stolen from the car or the home, police say.

The intruder was described as short, about 170 centimetres and between 35-40 years. He had black hair, a black beard and perceived as Sri Lankan appearance.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au