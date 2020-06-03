‘I can’t believe it’: stolen vintage wagon found

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In unbelievably good news, Peter Rosser is set to be re-united with his beloved 1970 XW Fairmont station wagon.

After the vintage vehicle had been stolen from his factory in Dandenong South, he’d lost hope of sitting behind its wheel again.

But six days later on 2 June, police retrieved the station wagon basically intact in an abandoned industrial lot on Princes Highway, Dandenong.

Mr Rosser said it was the “best day of my life” when police rang with the good news.

“I asked them to repeat themselves five times.

“(The police member) said I’ll email you photos from our detectives.

“The police have been amazing.”

Apart from being “a bit dirty”, the stereo missing and the ignition and dash pad busted, the station wagon in a striking burgundy was still in great shape.

The station wagon believed to be the only one of its type in Victoria held great sentimental value for Mr Rosser.

He had it restored in memory of his late grandmother, who had loved and doted on the car for a decade.

Three days after the restoration, four males wearing caps stole the car as they ransacked Mr Rosser’s factory and two other businesses in Monterey Road between 3am and 4am on Wednesday 27 May.

From Mr Rosser’s factory, they also stole a 14-tonne Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter tray truck and loaded it up with equipment and wood products.

Fortunately, the truck was also found abandoned on Monday 1 June.

And now Mr Rosser can continue as planned and mount a plaque dedicated to his gran on the Fairmont dash.

Once again, he can slap on the Club plates and cruise behind the as-original restored dash. It’s a “dream to drive”, he says.

The recent restoration will feature in an episode of Resto My Ride – Australia’s only restoration TV show which is set to be aired in the US in a matter of weeks.

Any information on the theft to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au