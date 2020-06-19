Aquatic centres’ ‘second wave’

-

Greater Dandenong Council’s aquatic centres will re-open to the public from Monday, 22 June.

Noble Park Aquatic Centre (NPAC) and Dandenong Oasis had been closed for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of a “phased” re-opening, the centres’ operating hours will be reduced.

Opening times are Monday to Friday 6am-10am and 5pm-8pm, and weekends 8am-12pm.

Visitors must pre-book their visit, with their swimming sessions limited to 45 minutes.

Under health guidelines, a “restricted number” of visitors are allowed in the centres at one time. Social distancing rules are in place.

NPAC will offer lap swimming in the outdoor 50-metre pool and use of the indoor program pool.

Oasis will open for lap swimming in the 50-metre pool, gym access, group fitness classes and entry to the hydro pool.

Between 10 and 18 June, four new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Greater Dandenong. Over the same period, Victoria has recorded 89 new cases – far higher than other Australian states and territories.

To visit, make a booking at dandenongoasis.com.au or nobleparkaquaticcentre.com.au

Details: greaterdandenong.com