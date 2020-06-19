Call to fix fatal freeway

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Drivers have called for an upgrade of a notorious section of Monash Freeway at Endeavour Hills where a motorist died on Tuesday 16 June.

The victim was killed in a crash between a car and two trucks in the outbound lanes between Heatherton Road and the South Gippsland Freeway about 8.30am, police say.

The car driver died at the scene.

A chorus of readers on Dandenong Star Journal’s Facebook called for a solution to the “scary” freeway section.

“That is a terrible section of road,” a reader stated.

“You have to negotiate getting across two lanes of traffic to merge onto the freeway while others are cutting across you to get to the (South Gippsland Freeway) exit.

“There is a very short amount of road for everyone to find their lane. It needs a solution ASAP.”

Another reader said the “poor” signage on the freeway’s outbound entrance and exits in the area had to be fixed.

“That is one of the worst bits of road to merge into traffic on,” a third reader wrote.

According to the Department of Transport, the freeway section is not considered to be a higher risk than “other comparable” freeway sections.

Since July 2014, there have been 53 crashes on the section. Thirty-eight of them were rear-end crashes, according to the DoT.

“The Department of Transport is working closely with Victoria Police to fully investigate this serious crash,” a department spokesperson said.

“Safety is our highest priority. We frequently assess the road network to ensure it is safe and to determine whether future upgrades are needed.”

Victoria Police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the cause of the crash.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au