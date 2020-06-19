Library turns ‘new normal’ leaf

-

Traditionally, libraries are regarded as quiet places.

At Dandenong Library, which has re-opened under strict Covid-19 restrictions, this is especially the case.

After being shut down for more than two months, the council has gradually re-opened the service for restricted visitor numbers.

Normally, the library’s two storeys had been bustling with students, gamers and browsers.

Now, visits are confined to a small ground-floor area with just 15 minutes to borrow items on-hold.

There are also 30 minute slots for pre-booked personal computer use.

The library is open Monday to Friday, 10.30am-6pm.

Details: greaterdandenonglibraries.com or 1300 630 920.