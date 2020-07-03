‘Best mayor’ we never had

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Departing councillor Matthew Kirwan could have been “the best mayor we ever had”, according to Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch president Dawn Vernon.

In a shock announcement, the Greens councillor will not re-contest at October’s Greater Dandenong Council elections.

Despite a wide impact during his eight-year tenure, Cr Kirwan was never elected mayor.

“He’s really for the people, for everyone,” Ms Vernon said.

“I’m not a greenie but I praise him for his involvement. He’s attended our meetings, forums and social dinners – what other councillor would do that?

“He’s a wonderful man, I hold in high esteem.”

Friends of Refugees chief executive Sri Samy praised the “detailed, intelligent and empathetic” Cr Kirwan for always responding to her charity’s concerns.

“He always delivers more than you’d expect.

“And I could see the amount of sacrifice he and his family were making through his commitment to the community.”

Ms Samy said she felt a similar sadness when former mayor Roz Blades resigned last year.

“Without Roz and Matthew, I fear all the progress of work that they contributed could be undone.

“They weren’t there for just one cohort, they were there for everyone in the community.

“Unless we elect sincere and community-minded people, there’ll be a huge gap in this council area.”

Springvale community trailblazer Merle Mitchell said Cr Kirwan was a “real community person who really listens to what the community actually wants”.

“He not only listens, he does his best to do what people want.

“I’m very sad that he’s not going to stand the next election.”

Dandenong Community Association spokesperson Silvia Mastrogiovanni said Cr Kirwan played a prominent role in halting high-rise developments in residential areas.

He had lobbied with the DCA to shrink the residential-growth zone – shifting it away from suburban streets in Dandenong West and Dandenong.

“I don’t think we’ll see the likes of Matthew again. He has made a huge difference for good in Dandenong.

“He was an advocate for his people and he did so without fear.

“Matthew’s very unique – he was born for this role. He was in it for all the right reasons, an honest person, easy to talk to, he listens and he’ll do something.

Mayor Jim Memeti said Cr Kirwan was an “exceptional councillor” who went “100 per cent” – “he doesn’t go half-hearted on anything”.

“The guy works 16 hours a day … sending emails at two in the morning.”

Cr Kirwan had a “fantastic working relationship” with Red Gum Ward colleagues Angela Long and Cr Memeti.

As a team, they had “got things done” for their ward residents, Cr Memeti said.

“The council will sorely miss him. But he still lives in the area, so I’m sure he’ll still keep the council on its toes.”