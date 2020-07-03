Deep rescue at skate bowl

-

A man in his fifties was rescued by emergency crews after falling into a three-metre-deep skate bowl in Noble Park.

The man had reportedly broken a femur in the fall about 10.30pm on Friday 26 June.

A high-angle rescue crew from CFA Dandenong and a crew from MFB used a ladder platform to lift the man on a stretcher to ground level.

Paramedics treated the man, who was in a stable condition. He was taken to The Alfred hospital for emergency surgery.

Greater Dandenong SES provided support and lighting.