Unlicensed driver shows tell-tale sign

An unlicensed driver with an allegedly home-made rear number plate ‘NOREGO’ caught the interest of Victoria Police officers in Springvale.

Police drove past the vehicle – which had no front number plate at all – on View Road on Friday night, 3 July.

When intercepted, the driver that he didn’t have a drivers’ licence, police say.

He reportedly refused a breath-test, which carries a mandatory two-year loss of licence.

The false number plate was seized.

The driver will face court on the offences at a later date.