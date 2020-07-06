True Detective and Last Hurrah in form

By Jason Adams

True Detective and Last Hurrah have opened as equal favourites for Thursday’s McKenna Memorial final after a particularly entertaining set of heats late last week.

True Detective produced a typical professional performance when he won the opening heat. He was challenged mid-race by Weblec Ace however ‘Bosco’ responded with a brilliant run home (10.64) and won comfortably by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

Up-and-comer Thriving was faultless in the second heat when she led all of the way and did not give her opposition a chance. It was her third win on-the-trot in just her 11th career start.

“She never trials well, but when it comes to race day she brings her best,” said trainer Vince Tullio post-race.

She defeated Gr8 Eight star Last Hurrah and as caller James Van de Maat said “he does not know how to run a bad race”.

The third and final heat went to boom sprinter Christo Bale, which couldn’t have made a better mid-distance debut. He was forced to work hard and was still able to set a time of 33.90, which was the night’s fastest.

“When he was three-wide down the back I wasn’t quite sure what was going to happen but he handled it well,” said trainer Mark Delbridge.

Christo Bale defeated Wallbanger, a 2018 National Greyhound Draft graduate, who delivered smiles to his hundreds of owners around the country, many who are now a part of their first ever group race.

The stage is now set for a belting 2020 edition of the McKenna Memorial.