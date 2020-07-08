Hard-line returns on Covid-19 fines: police

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Victoria Police will be out in force and ready to issue fines in an “internal border” around Melbourne as the state recorded 134 new Covid-19 infections on 8 July.

Only 11 of the cases were linked to known outbreaks, 123 were “under investigation”, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

On the eve of a six-week Stage-3 lockdown, Victoria has 860 active cases, including 41 hospital patients. Seven are in intensive-care.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said “the window for police discretion is closing” on the issuing of $1652 infringements for individuals and $9913 for businesses as part of an expanded Operation Sentinel.

“It will be a very rare occasion and exception where discretion is used.”

In the past 24 hours, police ramped up its enforcement, making 810 spot checks of homes, businesses and non-essential services in Victoria.

Among the “stupid, selfish, reckless” acts was a 15-person Airbnb party in Southbank that was visited by police on Sunday 5 July, Chief Comm Patton said.

Since March, 6314 Covid-19-related fines have been issued.

From midnight on 8 July, police will be visibly monitoring the arterial escape-routes from metro Melbourne to regions such as Gippsland and Geelong, Chief Comm Patton said.

“If you don’t have a reason to leave, you’ll be turned back around.

“If someone breaches those guidelines and leaves when they shouldn’t, you’ll receive an infringement.”

Booze-bus-style checkpoints and automatic number-plate recognition technology will be employed to ensure residents obey stricter ‘stay at home’ restrictions from 9 July.

Police will also visit homes and patrol public places to enforce the Chief Health Officer directions.

Operation Sentinel will be boosted by employing 264 Australian Defence Force members at staging areas and “back of house” operations, Chief Comm Patton said.

Victoria Police will also deploy its Public Order Response Team, Mounted Branch, Highway Patrol and local police across the 31 greater Melbourne local government areas.

During stage-3 restrictions, metropolitan Melburnians will have only four reasons to leave home: shopping for food and supplies, care and caregiving, exercise, and work or study – if it can’t be done from home.

In the meantime, the Covid-19 testing regime is escalating with a record 29,424 tests in Victoria on 7 July. In total, more than 1 million have been administered this year.

Mr Andrews said the “unprecedented measures” were aimed to save lives.

“This virus is deadly and we must contain it – lives are depending on it.”

He urged Victorians to “work together” in coming weeks to drive down new cases and then start to repair the economic damage.

He said a relief package would be soon announced.

Breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s directives can be reported to the Police Assistance Line on 131 444 or police.vic.gov.au/palolr.