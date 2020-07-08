Man charged over ‘hit-run’ death

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man has been charged over an alleged hit-run death on Princes Highway Dandenong on 3 June.

The victim, a 35-year-old Noble Park man, was found lying on the highway between Airlie Avenue and Adelaide Street by a motorist just after 8pm.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives arrested a 32-year-old Wantirna man on 7 July.

He was charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to render assistance, disqualified driving and car theft.

He was expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that evening for a remand hearing.