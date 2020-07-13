Drink driver blows 0.313

-

A Dandenong North drink-driver has allegedly blown a blood-alcohol reading of more than six times the legal limit.

The 38-year-old man was pulled over by Victoria Police officers after his red Hyundai was seen swerving within its lane about 12.15am on Monday 13 July, police say.

The car was also allegedly observed sitting at green lights for a period of time before slowly driving off.

According to an evidentiary breath test, his blood-alcohol reading was 0.313.

His licence was immediately suspended, his car was impounded for 30 days and the man was fined $1652 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

The man is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving and other traffic matters.