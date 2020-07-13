‘Take my money’: KFC revellers fined $26,000

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Sixteen people have been fined $26,000 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions while holding a surprise birthday party at a Dandenong home.

In the meantime, Victoria has reported an alarming 1263 new cases in the past week up to 12 July, leading to a resumed stage-3 ‘stay-at-home’ lockdown in metropolitan Melbourne.

In that time, four people died from the virus – taking the state’s total to 24.

Fifty-seven people with the virus are in hospital, with 16 in intensive-care units.

Paramedics raised the alarm on the illegal party when they noticed two people order 20 meals from a KFC outlet in Dandenong about 1.30am on 10 July.

Victoria Police members visited a townhouse where they allegedly found 16 people trying to hide in the backyard, garage and under beds with their fresh takeaway meals.

“That is absolutely ridiculous that type of behaviour,” Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said.

“It’s a very expensive night. Apart from the KFC … that’s $26,000 (in fines) that birthday party’s costing them.

“That is a heck of a birthday party to recall and they’ll remember that one for a long time.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton is recommending the wearing of protective masks when leaving home in metropolitan Melbourne – if in situations where social-distancing can’t be maintained.

The recommendations apply to adults, but not to schools and early childhood settings.

Premier Daniel Andrews stressed that mask-wearing was health advice only, and not enforced by fines.

The Victorian Government will order more than two-million reusable masks and one million more single-use masks.

Most students from Prep to Year 10 will also resume “remote learning” from home.

Onsite supervision will be available for students when they are not able to be supervised at home, according to the State Government.

Meanwhile Liberal Democrats MP David Limbrick has called for Covid-free suburbs in the south-east to be let out of lockdown early.

“The latest maps show that Covid cases are overwhelmingly to the north and north west of Melbourne.

“In the meantime, this is devastating hundreds of businesses in areas like Kingston that are relatively free of the disease.

“We still need to look after the most vulnerable, but we can’t lock down the whole of Melbourne every time there is a break-out in a particular suburb.

“Kids still need to go to school and people still need to make a living.”

In the past week, the neighbouring City of Monash’s active cases rose from 3 to 21.

Greater Dandenong’s active cases rose from three to four, Casey up from 19 to 22, and Cardinia zero to four.

Kingston is up from two active cases to five, Frankston up from two to three and Knox two to five.

Professor Sutton said the stay-at-home restrictions were necessary because of the sharp increase in cases.

“These are tough measures, but this virus is not selective – it will impact anyone it encounters, and personal contact is the clear source of its transmission.

“We need everyone to do their part and ensure it is stopped in its tracks.”