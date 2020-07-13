Hallam new station revealed

-

Designs for the Hallam railway station upgrade have been released following community feedback.

Planned for 2022, the station as well as the railway line will be elevated at Hallam Road.

The concept designs feature strikingly-yellow entrances, lifts and stairs on both sides of the road, forgoing the need to cross Hallam Road to access the station.

Narre Warren North MP Luke Donnellan said the “vastly better facilities and a bold design will see the new Hallam Station become a local landmark for one of the fastest growing communities in Victoria”.

Meanwhile, the $225 million Thompsons Road upgrade has been completed four months early, according to the State Government.

The roundabout at Frankston-Dandenong and Thompsons roads was replaced by a traffic light-controlled intersection with dedicated right-turn and slip lanes.

Carrum MP Sonya Kilkenny said: “The community wanted the roundabout gone and I’m so glad we’ve been able to deliver on that promise and improve the journey right along Thompsons Road.”

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said the road and rail projects kept Victorians in work during the coronavirus pandemic as well as eased congestion.

“We’ve delivered the Thompsons Road upgrade four months early and we’re getting on with removing the Hallam Road level crossing and delivering the brand new station.”