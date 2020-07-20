Council wish-list for jobs recovery

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council will lobby for ‘Covid-19 recovery’ funding for “shovel ready” infrastructure projects in parks and reserves.

The list comes on the back of more than $1 million of federal Covid-stimulus grants announced in May.

The grants will be used for three projects, including a $500,000 full-size basketball court between NPAC and Noble Park Skate Park by March 2021.

In the same period, the shopping strip in Hemmings Street, Dandenong will receive $317,000 to complete its stage 1 upgrade.

It would fund landscaping, street furniture and extend the pavement upgrades to Jones Road and Purdy Avenue.

Also funded are $200,000 footpath and exercise station works at Warner Reserve, Springvale by April 2021.

Business, engineering and major projects director Paul Kearsley announced that a “tailor-made” document of projects would be used to lobby state and federal governments.

“We strongly believe there will be more need for stimulus funding,” Mr Kearsley said.

“We have a range of very, very good projects that can be funded and are ‘shovel-ready’.”

Mayor Jim Memeti said the long wishlist included a gym at Noble Park Aquatic Centre and the $60 million Dandenong Oasis redevelopment.

State and federal grants of up to $15 million would put the council in a “great position” to start the Oasis project, Cr Memeti said.

“Interest rates are the cheapest in my lifetime. When Council can borrow money at 2 per cent interest, this is clearly the best time to deliver these projects.

“We bring it forward – the community gets a facility sooner, it helps the local economy and people get employed.”

The State Government’s removal of Webster Street level crossing, slated for 2025, should also be fast-tracked, Cr Memeti said.

Greater Dandenong Council is also applying for up to $250,000 in community safety funding, including for Hemmings Street.

Cr Matthew Kirwan said the federal funding injection in Hemmings Street would build on stage 1A works, as well as lighting, street furniture and CCTV installed in recent years.

“Further stages will include modifications to Hemmings Shopping Strip car park including a mini-park, a new toilet and trees.”