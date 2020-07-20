Teen charged with Oakleigh murder

-

A Dandenong teenager has been charged with murder over the alleged stabbing of a 20-year-old Thomas Tran in Oakleigh in June.

The 18-year-old accused was arrested during police raids in Dandenong and Dandenong South on 18 July.

He was expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that day.

During the raids, Homicide Squad detectives also arrested another 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man from Dandenong as well as a 20-year-old man from Dandenong South.

The trio were released pending further investigation.

Mr Tran, from Springvale, died at the scene of an alleged fight involving a group of people in Atherton Road about 7.55pm on 29 June.

Beforehand, he had been reportedly chased 400 metres from a central laneway by a group.

At the time, police arrested and later released a 15-year-old Dandenong male, a 20-year-old Dandenong South man and two 19-year-olds from Lynbrook and Lyndhurst.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au