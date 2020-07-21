Covid-19: Carload cops $8000 fine

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Five men in a car that drove through a red light in Dandenong South have been fined for breaching ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions.

Police say they stopped the car after it drove through the Frankston-Dandenong Road and Dandenong Bypass intersection about 12.40am on Saturday 18 July.

All occupants were from different suburbs and had no valid reason to out of their homes, police say.

Each were served $1652 infringements for breaching Covid-19 restrictions – a total of more than $8000.

The driver was also issued a red-light ticket, and one of the men was charged with possessing nearly 30 grams of cannabis.

In the past two days, Victoria Police have fined 211 people for breaching ‘stay-at-home’ directions.

More than 31,000 vehicles have been stopped and more than 8500 spot checks were conducted at homes, businesses and public places in 48 hours.

Police say they have breached numerous people who were stopped on the way to visting friends.

There have been also several gatherings at private properties in breach of the ‘no visitor’ rule.