Roadside drug bust in Doveton

A man has been charged after police allegedly pulled over a stolen car laden with drugs and an imitation gun in Doveton.

The car was being erratically driven in a “clear” attempt to avoid police officers about 4pm on Saturday 25 July, police say.

The 37-year-old Mulgrave man and a 33-year-old Dandenong woman were found in the car with home-made fake number plates in Wattle Drive.

During a search of the car, 400 mL of GHB, 15 grams of meth, an imitation gun and $3775 cash were seized by police.

Several phones in the car contained messages about drug-dealing were also allegedly seized.

The car had been stolen from St Kilda in December 2019.

Police say all identifying numbers had been scratched from the vehicle. But its “GPS/entertainment system” revealed its correct details.

The man was remanded in custody on car-theft, drug and weapon charges.

The woman was released pending further investigation.