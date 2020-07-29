Ten more Covid cases in Dandy

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Ten new Covid-19 cases, including four at Outlook Gardens nursing home, have been reported in Greater Dandenong.

The council area now has 130 active cases, as of 29 July.

The rise of cases at the Dandenong North aged-care home cluster has appeared to slow. Related cases grew by four overnight to a total of 44.

In the past two days, 21 residents who tested negative were transferred to South Eastern Private Hospital in Mulgrave.

Monash Health nurses have also worked shifts at the 95-bed aged care home in the meantime.

The other significant local cluster is Woolworths distribution centre in Mulgrave with 29 cases.

Meanwhile two workers at Spotless Laundry in Dandenong South have reportedly tested positive.

In neighbouring council areas, cases rose by 17 in Casey, five in Monash, four in Knox, two in Frankston and zero in Kingston.

Covid-19 has been linked to 804 cases in more than 80 Victorian aged care homes.

On 29 July, 295 new cases were reported in Victoria, with nine further deaths. Seven of them were in aged care homes.

In hospital, there are 307 hospitalised Covid-19 patients, including 41 in intensive care.

There are 4770 active Victorian cases, including 502 infected health care workers.

The State Government meanwhile announced an expanded team of doorknockers to follow-up positive cases who couldn’t be contacted by phone or refused to co-operate.

The team included Department of Health and Human Services authorized officers supported by the Australian Defence Force.

From 29 July, employers must notify WorkSafe immediately when they’re aware that a worker has tested positive for Covid-19.

It also applies to contractors and self-employed people.