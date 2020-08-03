Covid-19 hotspot grows

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Covid-19 cases in Greater Dandenong have soared by 99 in the past week as metro Melbourne bunkers into a “state of disaster” lockdown.

As of 2 August, the council area’s active cases have grown to 176.

It includes a 58-case cluster at Outlook Gardens aged-care home as well as an outbreak of at least three workers at Australian Meat Group abattoir in Dandenong South.

At least three workers tested positive at Spotless commercial laundry in Dandenong South. The cluster at a Woolworths distribution centre in Mulgrave rose to 35.

In neighbouring Casey, there were 145 new cases in the past week. Its active case count stood at 274 on 2 August.

Other surrounding areas recorded double-digit rises in new cases in the past seven days, such as Monash (35), Kingston (17), Frankston (23), Knox (18) and Cardinia (21).

Meanwhile, in response to daily case tallies of up to 723, the State Government has imposed night curfews, 5-kilometre travel limits, one-hour of daily exercise out of the home, and students returning to home-based learning in greater Melbourne.

Child care services and kindergartens will open only on a limited basis.

The Government was also poised to announce restrictions on workplaces, including shutdowns, on 3 August.

On 2 August, Victoria recorded 671 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths overnight.

Six of the deaths – and more than 1000 cases – were linked to aged-care home outbreaks.

The state’s death toll rose to 123 – up 46 in the past week. There were 385 hospital patients with Covid-19, including 38 in intensive care.

Among Victoria’s 6322 active cases and rising, 649 are healthcare workers.

After a week of mandatory mask-wearing, Premier Daniel Andrews said a stricter stage-4 lockdown was required to avert “months more” of about 500 cases a day.

“We must go harder. It’s the only way we’ll get to the other side of this.”

Stage four remains for six weeks until Sunday 13 September.

Details: www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au