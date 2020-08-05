Covid-19: Outlook Gardens cluster grows

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Outlook Gardens aged care home’s Covid-19 cluster has grown by five in the latest official statistics.

The Dandenong North facility, which has been temporarily assisted by Monash Health, is linked to 63 cases.

In other updates, Jayco Dandenong – which reported at least 18 infected staff – has closed its factory and office for six weeks “in line” with Victoria’s stage-4 lockdown restrictions.

Its spare parts and servicing divisions will open with “reduced staffing levels”, as allowed by State Government protocols.

The DHHS has yet to give an update on the Jayco and Bestway supermarket outbreaks revealed this week.

A fourth worker has tested positive at Spotless laundry in Dandenong South.

The factory remains closed for quarantine, with the United Workers Union reporting that the workforce was receiving paid pandemic leave.

Meanwhile, Greater Dandenong’s new cases rose by seven on 4 August. Its active cases stand at 186.

There were 23 new cases in neighbouring Casey – which has 310 active cases.

Victoria’s new cases grew by 439. Its death toll rose to 147, with 11 further deaths all linked to aged care.

On 4 August, a Monash Health spokesperson declined to give a breakdown of infected residents, staff and others linked to Outlook Gardens.

Reportedly, 21 Covid-negative residents were evacuated to South Eastern Private Hospital last week.

The spokesperson didn’t confirm the current number of transfers to hospital or family homes.

The government health service was providing “operational support” until all residents and staff returned Covid-negative results, the spokesperson said.

“Monash Health will provide support to assist Outlook Gardens management during this Covid outbreak to ensure continuity of operations and safe delivery of care, while containment, contact tracing, and deep cleaning occur.”

Experts from the Australian and Victorian Governments, the Public Health Unit, and the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission were collaborating with the support effort.

“There has been no impact on Monash Health’s services while assisting Outlook Gardens with this outbreak.”