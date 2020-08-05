Covid 19: Woolies cluster soars to 57

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Twenty Covid-19 cases have been added to the Woolworths distribution centre Mulgrave cluster as Victoria recorded a record 725 new infections and 15 deaths.

There are now 57 cases linked to the centre.

South East cases soared with 48 new cases in Casey, 14 in Greater Dandenong, 10 in Monash, 19 in Kingston, nine in Frankston and eight in Cardinia.

The Department of Health and Human Services has not updated the numbers at Outlook Gardens (last announced with 63 cases), Jayco Dandenong (18) and Bestway supermarket (8).

A fourth worker has tested positive at Spotless Laundry in Dandenong South.

The state’s death toll rises to 162, including a man in his 30s and 10 linked to aged care outbreaks. There are 1435 cases related to aged care centres.

Covid hospital patients have risen to 538, including 42 in intensive care.

From midnight, a swathe of businesses across the state are set to close for six weeks under stage 4 restrictions.