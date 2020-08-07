Scenes of solitude

-

Greater Dandenong’s shopping districts have rarely been eerier during the day than after the stage-4 Covid lockdown struck on 3 August.

Photographers STEWART CHAMBERS and GARY SISSONS strolled the ghost-town footpaths and thoroughfares to record a city gone silent.

With Melbourne’s Covid infections reaching a daily peak of 725, the city’s retailers – with some exemptions – were ordered to close.

Meanwhile shoppers were required to stay within five kilometres of their homes, only venturing out for one hour’s exercise and essential goods.

The shutdown period was set for six weeks.