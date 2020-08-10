Outlook outbreak soars to 93

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Recorded Covid-19 cases at Outlook Gardens aged care home have soared to 93 residents, staff and contacts.

The numbers jumped by 22 infections on Saturday 10 August.

Outlook Gardens, which is being now supported by Monash Health through the pandemic, has the seventh highest infections among Victoria’s nursing homes.

Reportedly, 21 Covid-negative residents were evacuated to South Eastern Private Hospital two weeks ago.

Other outbreaks have surfaced at Polytrade Recycling in Dandenong (two cases), Jayco Dandenong (20) and Bestway supermarket Dandenong (eight).

They were being investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

A Polytrade spokesperson declined to comment.

In the past seven days, Greater Dandenong has recorded 56 new infections, with 205 active cases.

It is significantly slower than the previous week of 99 new cases. The number of active cases at that stage was 183.

In neighbouring Casey, there are 357 active cases as of 9 August. It had recorded 113 new cases in the previous week.

There were also 42 new cases in Kingston, 30 in Monash, 28 in Frankston, 33 in Cardinia and 29 in Knox.

On 9 August, Victoria recorded 394 new cases – more than 2700 in the past week.

The state death toll rose by 74 in the past seven days. Most of the 210 dead in Victoria were residing in aged-care.

There were 7854 active cases at the time, including 634 hospital patients and 994 health-care workers.

Of the active cases, 1748 were aged care residents and staff.