Mask ‘shortage’ hits vulnerable

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

South East Business Networks has issued an urgent call-out for more than 5000 disposable face masks to Greater Dandenong’s most vulnerable.

The call comes after reported delays in the State Government’s rollout of 2.1 million free reuseable masks.

In a group email on 7 August, SEBN stated that the council area faced a “shortage” of disposable face masks.

“Last week 8000 masks were distributed to the local community but there is still an immediate need for more than 5000.

“Without these masks, the most vulnerable members of our community are at risk, including those who are isolating in caravans with no current access to PPE, people living in community boarding houses and the homeless.”

SEBN called for businesses for donations and surplus stocks of new disposable masks. “ “We can collect masks from your premises by arrangement – all site visits will adhere to physical distancing requirements and your individual COVID-19 safety plan.”

The State Government announced mandatory mask-wearing on 23 July as a Covid-protection measure.

The Department of Health and Human Services has reported delays in production and “considerable demand” for the free masks roll-out for vulnerable community members.