-

Concerns have been raised for a Dandenong South teen missing since the afternoon of Tuesday 18 August.

Abdirahman Ali, 17, was last seen at Beswicke Court about 1.40pm.

He requires medication for a medical condition, police say.

He is described as African appearance, 185-190 centimetres, medium build and black hair.

Abdirahman is known to frequent Dandenong and Springvale.

Any information to Dandenong police station on 9767 7444.