A 40-year-old man is wanted by police for allegedly contravening a community corrections order.

Police have issued a warrant to arrest Makara Heng, who is known to frequent Springvale and Noble Park.

He is described as 177 centimetres with a solid build, brown eyes, black hair and olive complexion.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au